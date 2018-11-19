Clear

Gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving

Travelers look forward to low gas prices before hitting the road for the holidays.

missouri is seeing low gas prices ahead of the thanksgiving holiday. triple-a is reporting the average cost of gas in the state is two dollars and 27 cents a gallon. that's down from two-thirty-five a gallon at this time last year. our cameras were at the fast stop at south belt highway and pickett -- where gas was two twenty-nine a gallon. drivers we spoke with say it helps when looking forward to holiday travel. (sot marie farr/traveler: "i really enjoy it, you know we do a lot of travel. i live in stewardsville, so its nice cause we come to st. joe for all our family events and stuff like that.") triple-a says more than 54 million americans will be hitting the road this holiday.
A cool Sunday will be followed by a cool start to Monday. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight. Definitely will need the winter coat to start the day tomorrow.
