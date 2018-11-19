Speech to Text for Gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving

missouri is seeing low gas prices ahead of the thanksgiving holiday. triple-a is reporting the average cost of gas in the state is two dollars and 27 cents a gallon. that's down from two-thirty-five a gallon at this time last year. our cameras were at the fast stop at south belt highway and pickett -- where gas was two twenty-nine a gallon. drivers we spoke with say it helps when looking forward to holiday travel. (sot marie farr/traveler: "i really enjoy it, you know we do a lot of travel. i live in stewardsville, so its nice cause we come to st. joe for all our family events and stuff like that.") triple-a says more than 54 million americans will be hitting the road this holiday.