A nice & warmer holiday week ahead

Posted: Mon Nov 19 04:59:21 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 04:59:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 29°
A cold weekend will be followed by a cold start to our Monday. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures are into the low to mid 20s this morning. Definitely will need the winter coat to start the day.
