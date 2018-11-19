Speech to Text for brain tumor fundraiser

the communities help to save her life... <<[track] it's a good day for youngest son days like this are between..áánatsáá[track] five years ago, melanie started having [melanie grace] it no whereher health only [melanie grace] ones stared issue bild spots lose my around, i get [track] melanie she's so sick, she watch her family sidelines..[melanie grace] it's really hard to watch everybody out there and i should be out there it's like i'm watching myself disapear kind of i'm watching myself diapear. i'm not living right now i'm surving and i need my life back [track] so this year, she went looking for answers..after rounds of tests.. an mri showed a growth in melanies brain.. but only two doctors in the country will touch it[dr. sunil j. patel ] it's pretty deep the good news of course it it's not inside any brain stucture, there are pathways to get to it [melanie grace] patel is going to save my life, i'm just glad that i found him because i'm getting worse [track] but now.. paying for the 58 thousand dollar surgergy in september also weighs heavy on her mind [melanie grace] when i lost my job i lost my insurance, and no one wants to offer a health plan for someone that needs brain surgery [track] so she's looking to the community for help through small fund raisers and a go fund me account[melanie grace] he deserves some one that can run around and play with him like i used to be able to do and thats pretty much what this surgey is going to do for me, it's going to give me a chance to feel like me and actually enjoy living[track] and so john can enjoy his mom every day.. dane hawkins kq2>> dr. patel has performed 79 successful pineal gland surgeries in the last five years. melanie grace's surgey is set for december 10th and she should return home on christmas eve. to donate, head over to our website, kq2-dot-com. the holiday shopping season is here and while you're out picking up gifts, consider picking up something for a senior in need. price chopper is partnering with home instead senior care for their annual santa for a senior program. the program provides holiday gifts for over 150 seniors in the area. volunteers can pick out a paper ornament from the tree and purchase a gift for a senior in need. (sot brent hoffart/owner, home instead senior care: "this is a way for us to give back to seniors who are lonely or are financially challenged over the holidays. this is a way to brighten their spirits and and not just deliver a gift,but also have a conversation and their holidays.") the deadline to local senior is december 16th. local senior is