VOLUNTEERS PACK BOXES FOR OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

Volunteers from the Journey Baptist Church packed boxes to send to children around the world.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 11:54:47 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 11:54:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

dollar. some young volunteers spent time making sure everyone has a great holiday season this year.. we caught up with one organization to find out why its so important to give back. <<as the holiday season approaches, these young volunteers are already getting into the spirit of giving. [emma raines] some people aren't as fortunate as we are and don't get to have stuff for christmas.they're doing their part to make sure kids everywhere can have a little christmas...[raines] we pack boxes every year to go to kids that are less fortunate. ...with a little help from operation christmas child, the organization is the largest christmas project of its kind, organizers say, giving christmas to millions worldwide.[jennifer bedwell] actually, 157 million children worldwide have received boxes in the last 25 years through operation christmas child. each year, shoe boxes are collected and stuffed with useful items donated by the volunteers[raines] each week we bring different materials like school supplies one week and then hygiene items and clothes.and of course the perfect toys to make the boxes complete.[bedwell] there's a wow be like a stuffed animal or a doll or a truck or some little socks and there's a ball in coloring book and crayons and volunteers say, thinking of others giving back to while organizers to spread what they feel is a along with a makes it all just the idea of these children gifts, and to learn and there's the opportunity in that my heart operation child.>> today is the last day to donate to operation christmas child. head to our website at kq2-dot-com to see the list of drop-off
