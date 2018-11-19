Speech to Text for City Energy Efficient Plan

st. joseph is looking into invest over six million dollars in capital improvements good evening, i'm alan van zandt. in a work session this afternoon, the council met with schneider electric to create a plan to make city buildings more energy efficient after a survey of 19 city owned buildings, it's been determined that the first phase will be to replace heating and cooling units in older buildings., it's expected that those changes alone would save the city over 200 thousand dollars in the first year (sot "it appears at this time that phase one is going to be the phase with the other phases will very likely have to have some additional funding from the city to make them.") the council will have the first reading of a bill to allocate money to the project at its next meeting in