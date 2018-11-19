Clear

City Energy Efficient Plan

City Energy Efficient Plan

Posted: Mon Nov 19 20:26:13 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 20:26:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for City Energy Efficient Plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

st. joseph is looking into invest over six million dollars in capital improvements good evening, i'm alan van zandt. in a work session this afternoon, the council met with schneider electric to create a plan to make city buildings more energy efficient after a survey of 19 city owned buildings, it's been determined that the first phase will be to replace heating and cooling units in older buildings., it's expected that those changes alone would save the city over 200 thousand dollars in the first year (sot "it appears at this time that phase one is going to be the phase with the other phases will very likely have to have some additional funding from the city to make them.") the council will have the first reading of a bill to allocate money to the project at its next meeting in
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events