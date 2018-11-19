Speech to Text for St. Joseph Opioid Crisis Response Program

weeks. a 90 thousand dollar federal grant helping the st. joseph health department fight opioid addiction kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the city's new opioid crisis response program officials the [sot:nancy king/health educator "the grant that we are receiving is funds that have funneled down from the federal level. they have allocated a lot of money to address the opioid crisis in our country."]but the money won't be going towards treatment [sot:nancy king/health educator "it unfortunately cannot be used for treatment, but it is going to be used for education and prevention in our community."] instead it will be used to form an opioid crisis response program [sot:brenda blessing /city council at large "i think it's something we can't shy away from. it's out there and i think we need to be one of the cities that is ahead of the game in trying to find something for people for help."] the 90 thousand dollar grant covers a one year pilot program focused on opioid education and prevention, [sot:brenda blessing /city council at large "i think it's hit all families, all economic incomes. everyone and i think it's something that's important. it's not going to go away, it's something that we need to deal with right now."]and to make the most of the grant, the health department is partnering with other community agencies [sot:nancy king/health educator "in order to be effective at using our grant funds we are with this short one year time frame looking to partner with the st. joseph youth alliance, using one of their prevention specialists to help attack the problem, address the issues."] and educating the public to prevent the spread of opioid addiction [sot:nancy king/health educator "we feel like we can use these funds to help prevent what is happening in other communities across the country."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the health department will be partnering with the st. joseph youth alliance to focus on opioid education and addiction prevention