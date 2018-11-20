Speech to Text for Kansas City International Airport offer travel tips for Thanksgiving

annually. tis' the season for holiday travel... and it will be a record setting season. experts say nationwide -- 2- to-3 million passengers are expected to travel the week of thanksgiving. kq2's madeline mcclain went to kci today -- to get some travel tips. airports are expected to be crowded over the next couple of weeks...joe mcbride, kci ready for those people and you see they are arriving as we speak."country -- airports -- are more than 30 million people to holiday period. bethany mennemeyer and her children flew from los angeles to visit her parents."we are visiting my parents who live in rocheport, missouri. just outside of columbia. so we've got to get in the car and drive a couple more hours." flight was smooth but full. expect to see more than four hundred thousand people through the airport.that's a 5 percent increase compared to this mcbride:"people should expect bigger crowds some lines trying to get in and out of parking lots."as airports holiday mayhem --here are a few tips so your trip is smooth from start to finish. mcbride: "pack smart... allow yourself extra time and print off your boarding pass.if the airline or terminal is having technical difficulties -- those with paper tickets board first.mcbride: "something you don't often think of. you think in this tech society all i need to do is have my phone. but its not a bad idea to have a back-up piece of paper."but he says the most important thing is getting to the airport early.the suggested time is 90 minutes before your flight takes off. mcbride: last thing you want to do is miss a flight especially this time of year because the flights are pretty full and it might be tough to get re-accomodated on another flight.he says that advice goes for seasoned travelers too -- you can only get through a line people in front of you. mennemeyer also suggests flying out a few days before the holiday."we flew monday which i couldn't recommend more especially with young children. cause our flight was full and i can only imagine how much more congested it will get over the week."reporting in kansas city, madeline mcclain, kq2 news. one final tip--check the kci website. it will give you up-to-date info on your flight or a loved ones'. the news isn't any better if you're planning to hit the highways this thanksgiving... 48-million of us are expected to drive to our thanksgiving destinations... that's up 5- percent from last year. it's