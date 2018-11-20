Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CHIEFS VS. RAMS 3
CHIEFS VS. RAMS 3
Posted: Mon Nov 19 23:16:56 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 23:16:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
21°
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
23°
Hi: 37° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
21°
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
23°
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
22°
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Video shows mouse scurrying across seat at restaurant
Teen struggling to reunite family for holidays
One dead, two injured in crash in northern Nodaway county
Local shoppers react to nationwide turkey recall
Maryville woman battles rare brain tumor
East Hills Shopping Center prepares for Black Friday
Three people in St. Joseph indicted for roles in $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Man arrested in St. Joseph in death of Iowa woman
Collision on Highway 59 sends one to the hospital
SJPD saves man from burning home
Community Events