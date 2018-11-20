Clear

CHIEFS VS. RAMS 3

CHIEFS VS. RAMS 3

Posted: Mon Nov 19 23:16:56 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 23:16:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events