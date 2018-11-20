Speech to Text for One more day in the 40s before the 50s return

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is expected to move through. highs will remain in the 50s. by saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s. there is another chance of rain in the forecast for your sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. there's a good chance that rain will snow by sunday night. there's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out. we'll keep you updated...stay tuned! >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) airports will soon be