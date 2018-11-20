Clear

One more day in the 40s before the 50s return

One more day in the 40s before the 50s return

Posted: Tue Nov 20 04:53:47 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 04:53:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for One more day in the 40s before the 50s return

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is expected to move through. highs will remain in the 50s. by saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s. there is another chance of rain in the forecast for your sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. there's a good chance that rain will snow by sunday night. there's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out. we'll keep you updated...stay tuned! >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) airports will soon be
Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Tuesday will be below average with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events