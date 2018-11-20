Speech to Text for 11-5 Chris Jones from Edward Jones

>>> now we are in november because there's a lot of things we should be thinking of by the end of the year. >> a lot of times you get the end of the year notices. changes to your 401k and investment. this is a good time to not only look at your health care plans for next year and also look at your investment portfolio and make sure you have things before you have them before the new year starts. >>> add to your ira or increase. always try to put a little more in in. in the case of the 401k contribution. >> free money. >> if you don't take it then they will take it off the table and will start next year. >> there's no reason to wait. >> the time is money. the sooner you get that money investedded the better off you are. >> pick your rnd. >> it is the abbreviation for required minimum distributions. >> this is for folks over 70. >> now would be a good time to get that finalized. if you don't cake out your required distributions. very important. reveal and make some changes. >> right. >> if somebody got marrieded this year. divorced and if they had a child or if they switched jobs these are all events in their lifetime and might make some changes on their investment plan. then review and make sure that your portfolio is in good shape based upon your time frame. the closer you are to retirement. it is also based upon their goals. it's a matter of time what that is. working with a financial advisor to make sure you are on the right track. >> i can be reached on west st.