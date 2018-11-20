Speech to Text for 11-19 Gabe Rockers Edward Jones

>> we are back alt live at 5. we have representatives from edward jones. we had record highs earlier and then all that's gone and basically we're in another down day. >> it didn't take long for those high points to go away. >> the stock market doesn't always go up. >> no, it doesn't. >> i thought maybe you were reporting on a daily basis. it's more down than up. >> it has been and i guess as investors what do we do other than old our breaths. >> that's probably a really good comment. if you're a long-minded, long-term investor and you're uncertain, there's 3 things you can do. re-assess your situation, re-assess your comfort with risk and look at your opportunities. >> let's talk about why, you had a couple of notes of some of the factors that came into play. >> yep, i would say there's always a lot of factors within micro and macroeffects. the two things are rising interest rates which are creating some compensation for stocks and then the uncertainty surrounding china and the tariff trade situation. >> and some folks are taking their money and running. they're selling off. >> that's typically what happens, you know, i would tell long-minde long-selloffs it's a correction. a 10% down movement off of highs. over 100 plus years it happens once a your and, unfortunately, we had two so volatility has been definitely ran the. but again don't lose sight of your long-term goals. >> you haven't made a dime or lost a dime until you sell it. >> that's correct, that's correct. >> and you mentioned reviewing your risk tolerance looking for opportunities out there. as far as the 401ks that don't make changes daily or anything. what do we do? >> in terms of re-assessing the situation, that may be what you've addressed is that, hey, something has dramatically changed here. maybe my life stage has changed and maybe now i'm not comfortable going it alone so that individual who has those discomfort may want to go see somebody. sit down and get a little bit of guidance on their employer sponsored plan. >> it's tough to watch when you have the red numbers and the minus and we know what it was like 10 years ago and we just don't hope we get back at it again. >> unfortunately, recessions do happen, very fortunately i don't see signs of signals out there that would create the type of situation we had in -- >> one thing you folks at edward jones fundamentals being strong what does that mean. >> we've got a very tight labor markets so most people who would like to go out and seek employment and have a job and, therefore, can afford to consume. you don't have high interest rates yet. >> you go. >> so -- [talking simultaneously] >> they're not zero like they were. >> they're definitely moving north which is creating some of the volatility and the jitters but i don't think the interest rates are a concern with a light labor market consumers on good footing. there's some fears of future growth moving forward but i think surrounding tariffs and trade -- >> and how it affects who want to buy a home. it will cost a little bit -- even car loans on credit cards as well. >> that's why interest rates is moving up right now. the economy is doing well enough. the federal reserve who governs or controls the interest rate environment would think that we can withstand higher interest rates. >> exactly -- >> get them to normalized levels. >> it's supply and demand and all that kind of stuff. dave, how can folks meet you. >> i'm down by the tractor supply and the