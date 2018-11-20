Clear

A nice warm up on Wednesday

Posted: Tue Nov 20 12:34:38 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 12:34:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
