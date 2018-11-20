Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

MOUND CITY TOW

Posted: Tue Nov 20 15:16:56 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 15:16:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events