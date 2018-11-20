Speech to Text for MOUND CITY TOW 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we want to congratulate Mound City for becoming this week's Anderson Ford and KQ2 sports high school team of the week for winning the state semifinals against Oreck last weekend and they will now play worth county in the state championship game on Saturday here to present the award is Shawna from Anderson Ford now coach tell me just quickly about what this means the community answer this team make it back to search images of the summer in the weight room you know for the community this is it's huge for the community just for these guys to get back to the state championship and I want to say thank you to the community for all the support we've had this year will cause congratulations once again good luck on Saturday and with that we let you guys do a breakdown