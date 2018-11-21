Speech to Text for benton takes care of st. teresa's

analogy... benton girls basketball is back... taking on st. teresa's academy...=== first quarter.... mia henderson finds it.... gets what the kids call an and- one... benton jumps out to an early 6-0 lead...=== once again mia henderson on the break... another foul to accompany the basket...== benton looking strong early... === now the stars of st. teresa keep it interesting early... floater good... then demi spini... drills a corner three...=== coach bolton telling her girls to keep focused...=== and don't you worry they do... gaby fuller brings it up... finds its way to bailey russell... calls bank.. gives a little m-j shoulder shrug... benton goes on to win 60-30 fir coach bolton's first win as head coach...