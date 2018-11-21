Clear

lafayette moves past kc center

Posted: Tue Nov 20 21:05:57 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 21:05:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

let's head to the northside... lafayette boys take on k-c center...===second half... lafayette up 10...brayden luikart lines one up...knocks it down...three ball good for the sophomore...==on the other end...keyren spiller...finds toussaint mosley down low...=== this guy says max...we want more lafayette highlights... you ask...you shall ===ike book...pumps anddddd...gets it to fall...the irish feeling the groove in the third...== coach bristol telling his guys to keep at it...===so why not send it to kardell sims jr... corner three is good...==and the irish must like corner threes cause here's another... luikart...once again...irish move past k-c- center... 79-63...
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
