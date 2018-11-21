Clear

benton takes care of st. teresa's

benton takes care of st. teresa's

Posted: Tue Nov 20 21:07:58 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 21:07:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for benton takes care of st. teresa's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

analogy... benton girls basketball is back... taking on st. teresa's academy...=== first quarter.... mia henderson finds it.... gets what the kids call an and- one... benton jumps out to an early 6-0 lead...=== once again mia henderson on the break... another foul to accompany the basket...== benton looking strong early... === now the stars of st. teresa keep it interesting early... floater good... then demi spini... drills a corner three...=== coach bolton telling her girls to keep focused...=== and don't you worry they do... gaby fuller brings it up... finds its way to bailey russell... calls bank.. gives a little m-j shoulder shrug... benton goes on to win 60-30 fir coach bolton's first win as head coach...
Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events