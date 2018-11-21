Speech to Text for Sunshine & the 50s returning for Thanksgiving Eve

another beautiful day is ahead on this thanksgiving eve with lots of sunshine across northeast kansas and northwest missouri for your wednesday. warmer air will finally also move in to the area with the south winds picking up, allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 50s for highs. thanksgiving itself looks very nice with sunny skies. it will also be mild & above normal with highs in the upper 50s. rain does return to the forecast for black friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. highs will remain near average in the lowers 50s. by saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. there is another chance of rain in the forecast for your sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. there's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by sunday afternoon. there's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out. we'll keep you updated...stay tuned!