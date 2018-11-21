Clear

St. Joseph woman offering Parkinson's Disease exercise support group

the highway patrol will have more officers out on the roads. one woman is trying to help those suffering from parkinson's disease have a better outlook on life. missouri western nursing instructor stephanie stewart is in the beginning stages of creating the group "live with p-d!" research has shown that excerise and physical activity done at least three times a week can help slow the progression of the disease. stewart was suprised that there wasn't any excercise support programs offered in the st.joseph or northwest missouri area for parkinson's patients. she hopes her group and volunteers can change that. (sot stephanie stewart, r.n./parkinson's exercise support group: "my goal is to offer this for free so they can come and have the opportunity to get strong as much as they possibly can be. we may not be able to fix things but hopefully we can slow the process down and give them back quality of life.") stewart's group meets at east hills mall. for more information about the group, call (816)
