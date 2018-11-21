DRUNKS GIVING PKG

Clear

tragedy... kq2's dane hawkins has more. [track] it's not uncommon to have a drink with friends or family over the holiday.. [steve margulies, pappy's owner] theres no reason why you can't have ecspecially when you're at some ones house for all that time[track] but for some, one drink can lead to drunk..[sgt. jake angle, highway patrol troop h] one minute and then it's"oh it happened so fast"[track] especially on the wednesday before thanksgiving..loosly reffered to as drunksgiving, drinksgiving, or black wednesday..áánatsáá[track] according to bar sales companies like inside upserve, the wednesday before thanksgiving is the biggest "bar night" of the year hence the name.. but it's also the start of a busy season for law enforcement..[sgt. jake angle, highway patrol troop h] the time right beofre thanksgiving when people start traveling all the way to christmas [track] and last years numbers in missouri have officers concerned[sgt. jake angle] we had 17 fatalitiesand 555 people were injured in traffic crashes, we had just over 1300 traffic years counting period [track] but this year, experts say you can help keep that number low..[sgt. jake angle] have that plan in place they can spend a night at a friends place or of they are at a family gathering or maybe make that hotel reservation or plan for that designated driver [steve margulies] settle down let the alchohol kind of go through your system have a cup of coffe have some water and then leave instead of having four, five, six beer and then trying to hit up a bar after you leave grama's house[track] and in case you don't let the alchohol wear off..[sgt. jake angle] if you choose to drink and drive we will find you, we will arrest you and we will take you to jail[track] dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader
Another beautiful day is ahead on this Thanksgiving Eve with lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Warmer air will finally also move in to the area with the south winds picking up, allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 50s for highs.
