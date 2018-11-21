Speech to Text for DRUNKS GIVING PKG

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tragedy... kq2's dane hawkins has more. [track] it's not uncommon to have a drink with friends or family over the holiday.. [steve margulies, pappy's owner] theres no reason why you can't have ecspecially when you're at some ones house for all that time[track] but for some, one drink can lead to drunk..[sgt. jake angle, highway patrol troop h] one minute and then it's"oh it happened so fast"[track] especially on the wednesday before thanksgiving..loosly reffered to as drunksgiving, drinksgiving, or black wednesday..áánatsáá[track] according to bar sales companies like inside upserve, the wednesday before thanksgiving is the biggest "bar night" of the year hence the name.. but it's also the start of a busy season for law enforcement..[sgt. jake angle, highway patrol troop h] the time right beofre thanksgiving when people start traveling all the way to christmas [track] and last years numbers in missouri have officers concerned[sgt. jake angle] we had 17 fatalitiesand 555 people were injured in traffic crashes, we had just over 1300 traffic years counting period [track] but this year, experts say you can help keep that number low..[sgt. jake angle] have that plan in place they can spend a night at a friends place or of they are at a family gathering or maybe make that hotel reservation or plan for that designated driver [steve margulies] settle down let the alchohol kind of go through your system have a cup of coffe have some water and then leave instead of having four, five, six beer and then trying to hit up a bar after you leave grama's house[track] and in case you don't let the alchohol wear off..[sgt. jake angle] if you choose to drink and drive we will find you, we will arrest you and we will take you to jail[track] dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader