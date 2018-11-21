Clear

A nice Thanksgiving forecast

Posted: Wed Nov 21 12:38:32 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 12:38:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 60°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
