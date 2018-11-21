Clear

Sunshine & the 50s returning for Thanksgiving Eve

Sunshine & the 50s returning for Thanksgiving Eve

Posted: Wed Nov 21 12:55:18 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 12:55:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Sunshine & the 50s returning for Thanksgiving Eve

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to be next week (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<another beautiful day is ahead on this thanksgiving eve with lots of sunshine across northeast kansas and northwest missouri for your wednesday. warmer air will finally also move in to the area with the south winds picking up, allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 50s for highs. thanksgiving itself looks very nice with sunny skies. it will also be mild & above normal with highs in the upper 50s. rain does return to the forecast for black friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. highs will remain near average in the lowers 50s. by saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. there is another chance of rain in the forecast for your sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. there's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by sunday afternoon. there's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out. we'll keep you updated...stay tuned! >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) it was another
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 60°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events