Speech to Text for Chillicothe Police Grants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local police department has racked up nearly 80 thousand dollars in state and federal grants. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the chillicothe police department plans to spend that money to improve officer safety. <<this year the chillicothe police department has received over $80,000 in extra funding [sot:jon maples/chillicothe police chief"over the last year we've received approximately eight grants."] the grants range between $1,000 and $55,000 and will give officers a chance to replace equipment that's over a decade old [sot:jon maples/chillicothe police chief"we received approximately $55,000 from the police chiefs association, which provided five new in car computers, a license plate reader and two rapid ids."]the awarded money covers things officers need now [sot:jon maples/chillicoth from walmart and and will help [sot:jon maples/chillicothe police chief"we are going to buy some first aid kits, trauma kits for each patrol vehicle so if god forbid we have police are also city e police had a lot of support from the city administrator."] almost $250,000 from the 1980s mayor"we need because some our large buildings like hospital."]giving an first responders [sot:reed dupy/chillicothe mayor"we dispatch out of our police dispatching [department], the ambulance district, the county sheriff's the highway patrol and equipping better serve the [sot:jon maples/chillicothe police chief"my main focus as chief and the is to interact and build those partnerships with because we're not much without sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news all grants were written by police chief maples and sergeant jeremy stephens.