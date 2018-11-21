Speech to Text for benton girls basketball preview

basketball... <<a state championship taught them love.injuries taught them patience.and falling in the state sectionals taught them pain.gaby fuller: "we were like devestated and very upset about everything."but the benton lady cards say thank you, next and get ready for 2018.kerstyn bolton: "we have a group of kids who's very hungry. who kind of know what's at stake for us."that's getting back to a state championship. they have a good shot to do so with five seniors on the floor at a given time. making the lady cards one of the most experienced teams in the state. bailey russell: "it's really special, there's nothing to really describe it. i'm just trying to capture every moment and let it all sink in and enjoy it all."fuller: "even though, like, some of us didn't start playing together since our freshman year, we all still have that chemistry and we're all just like really close." the group of seniors are led by first year head coach kerstyn bolton. the longtime benton assistant says she made sure the girls knew its up to them for leadership. bolton: "i'm going to be behind you and i'm going to support you in everything you do and going to hold you accountable and do all of those things that we as coaches are priviledge to do. i said, but a lot of this is on you guys."though it's a lot on the seniors plate, the seniors love coach bolton's approach.fuler: "she's like constantly there and that's like a good thing then we don't get so down. and even if we are down she's there like quick to pick us back up.coach bolton is proud of the seniors ability to build from last year to now.bolton: "i couldn't be more pleased with the leadership and just the things we've been wanting and desiring them to do last year we're now getting that