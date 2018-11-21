Speech to Text for benton boys preview

better season in 2018... <<last season was a struggle for the benton boys basketball team. 8-18 was the result of injuries and youth playing a lot of minutes. but the team thinks that adversity will help in 2018.gary belcher: :"it forced some players to player to probably play at a level, maybe faster than they should have. you know in retrospect, those guys got a lot of varsity experience because of it." quentin shimer: "we have a lot of depth in our team. so it isn't really we have five great players but we have a lot of people that can do a lot of different things." the trouble with the depth on coach belcher's squad, is getting them ready to compete early.belcher: "sometimes we want things probably to happen a lot faster than they are going to happen. i think that's just human nature and we just have to take a step back and realize, hey, we're still learning a lot about the game, about each other."the cardinal seniors took advantage of the offseason to help grow the team chemistry. shimer: "we did a lot of bonding. we did a lot of things together and we were closer together."trevor mull: "texting eachother off the court. getting together, going up balling either at the y or another place that we could find, the wesley center."and as far as the expectations go for the team. mull: "come out, play hard and get better every game. if we do that and we work as a team and if we just do all three of those things, we'll come out on top." shimer: "i mean there's no real expectations because our last season didn't go to well. so we just want to improve and