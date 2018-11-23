Clear
ST. JOSEPH SHOPPERS KICK OFF BLACK FRIDAY

Shoppers at Best Buy on the hunt for great deals.

Posted By: Ron Johnson

day. retailers may be skipping into the black this year -- real time figures from mastercard show overall sales are poised to hit 23 billion-dollars on black friday alone... up nine percent compared to last year. kq2's ron johnson stopped at best buy today to see how shoppers were taking advantage of the day's deals. <<at the north belt best buy, the black friday deals are getting many st joseph shoppers out of bed and on the move. i brought my niece and my daughter with me this morning we were awake and its like hey let's go many in search of that perfect gift for the holidays.need that new laptop or tablet we're looking for smarthome devices for christmas for my mother-in-law and father-in-law. we have four kids, so anything electronic. nintendo games x-box games looking for movies all of these make great stocking stuffers seeing whatever they can find. yeah were just winging it, just whatever looks good for the most part.uhhhh...toys. no matter what the approach shoppers here are coming away finds. two mini i-pads, charging thing you can sit your phone on.while everyone's looking for a good deal, these shoppers were thankful things haven't gotten too crazy. its actually good today, it's not that bad. the traffic hasn't been bad at all this morning, so i was happy about that. which means more people were able to cross those items off thier holiday lists while saving a few bucks.just good savings, save some money for christmas shoppingthat way everyone can get everything they want for christmasthat's good enough for me. ron johnson, kq2 your local news leader>> the deals continue till close of business tonight for local chain stores. tomorrow you can find deals at local retailers taking part in small business saturday (alan) shoppers
For Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny skies to start the day before clouds increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more confident in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend.
