northwest men defeat tabor kansas

Posted: Fri Nov 23 20:36:18 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 20:36:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

grad...diego bernard makes his first career start for northwest missouri state against tabor college first half pass to dray starzl up 19-11 hudgins drives in the corner...drives and gets one to go...ten points and three assists in his first start...==but the player of the game was ryan welty three good for one of his 7 on the day...21 points total and xavier rhodes puts a stamp on it in the first half with a beautiful lay-in..northwest goes on to win 93-43...
For Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny skies to start the day before clouds increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more confident in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend.
