TIGERS ROUTE RAZORBACKS

Posted: Fri Nov 23 23:29:58 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 23:29:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

football team playing in their last game of the regular season... taking on arkansas...and it was a wet one...===we take you to the second quarter and arkansas has the ball... arkansas quarterback ty storey gets flushed out of the pocket and get hit from behind by jordan elliot...the ball comes out and makes its way to the endzone and mizzou recovers it for a touchdown...======we go to the third quarter now... tigers have the ball...and quarterback drew lock gets a razorback to jump offsides and it will be a free play...and lock will find emmanuel hall down the field...and hall will score...its 35-0 mizzou...=== mizzou would keep the shutout and go on to win 38-0...and will wait to see which bowl game they will be selected to in the coming
For Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny skies to start the day before clouds increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more confident in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend.
