Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

SM-WESTERN 1

SM-WESTERN 1

Posted: Sat Nov 24 00:16:36 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 00:16:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for SM-WESTERN 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up 47-28...===saint mary's sienna brown with the jumper...and she gets it go...===griffs will come back with a nice pass down to ciera ledbetter for the lay-in...western ends the quarter with score of 69-43... ===and to start the fourth... jessica davies for western hits a corner three...and the griffs go on to win 93-50... they will play william jewell tomorrow at
Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
For Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny skies to start the day before clouds increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more confident in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events