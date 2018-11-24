Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

The calm before the storm

Posted: Sat Nov 24 08:45:19 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 08:45:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Today will be the calm before the storm and will actually be a very nice day. Will see increasing clouds but temperatures will be mild, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight, rain/snow will move in after midnight.
