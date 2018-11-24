Blizzard Warning in effect

Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts

Posted: Sat Nov 24 12:51:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the entire area beginning early Sunday.
