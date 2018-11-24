Speech to Text for Blizzard begins Sunday morning

area... let's turn it over to meteorologist colton cichoracki for the details. colton? <<a strong winter storm is expected to impact the entire area beginning early sunday. an area of low pressure is forecast to move through central missouri and will be strengthening as it does so. rain will happen first beginning after 3 a.m. sunday. we will quickly changeover to snow before sunrise. snow will be heavy at times. winds will also be a major issue, coming from the nnw at 20-30 mph with gusts near 45 mph. this will lead to blowing snow and very low visibility, possibly white out conditions. the snow should move out by early afternoon. travel is highly discouraged on sunday so try to adjust travel times if returning home from thanksgiving. total storm accumulations will be a wide swath of 6-10 inches from highway 36 and north. it is not out of the possibility that a few locations see greater than 10 inches of snow. in platte county and south, totals will be in the 2-4 inch range. behind this system, we stay cool and dry out until more precipitation chances return thursday.>>