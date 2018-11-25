Speech to Text for ONCOMING BLIZZARD SENDS HOLIDAY TRAVELERS HOME EARLY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

those visiting loved ones in northwest missouri had no problems getting to thanksgiving. but leaving is posing a problem for travelers -- i spoke with a few who are hoping to get out of the storms path before tomorrow. <<at speedy's convenience store, the race is on to get out of town[ruth lavin] i really need to be home before the snow flies tonight[gary buchanan] we got some storms comin' so i'm gonna head back up to falls city before it gets too bad.we met several passer byes who were on the way home from holiday travel. [george booth] we're coming from lincoln, ne and headed to carlyle, il[matt thompson] i'm coming from omaha nebraska and im going back to springfield, mo [allee barton] i'm headed to lincoln, nebraska i go to school there and i'm headed from columbia mo i was visiting for thanksgiving. many of them cutting their trips short so they can get back home before a blizzard hits. [lavin] my neighbor in lincoln nebraska texted me last night and said make sure you leave early we're expecting a big storm. [thompson] my parents are telling me leave saturday, not sunday cause that's when the storm's expected to hit.with several inches of snow blowing in and whiteout conditions in the forecast, in the forecast the storm has left its impression on travelers. [barton] i heard here in st joe 8 to 10 inches maybe [thompson] i don't know the total estimates, but i just know its gonna be pretty bad [buchanan] you don't know what your gonna get on the road, it could be very dangerous. which is why they're making sure to be off the road before the blizzard moves in, but not before sharing some advice for fellow drivers.[thompson] be totally safe be cautious, don't be speeding just try and take precautionary measures. [barton] don't drive through a blizzard [booth] if it hits you, be prepared to stop and be safe>> you'll want to keep it right here on kq2 for continuous updates on this blizzard as it moves