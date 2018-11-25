Speech to Text for St. Joseph partakes in "Small Business Saturday"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as planned. it's hard to believe bad weather is headed our way -- when it was so beautiful outside for small business saturday. it can be hard to compete with black friday deals and big box cyber monday sales. but small business saturday is hoping to cut out a space during the holiday shopping weekend. locally-owned businesses in the area participated in the campaign. the owners of wild layne boutique downtown say these events are helping revitalize the city. (sot taylor guess/owner, wild layne boutique: "it definately means a lot especially because like you said we are part right now of downtown growing and i love to see it grow and there's so much going on down here.")customers with facebook were treated to 10 percent off discounts with the site's check-in feature... that's up from their usual 5 percent off