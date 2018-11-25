Speech to Text for mound city wins state

worth county for the 8-man show-me bowl championship in columbia...==we start in the second quarter...mound city quartrback landon poppa drops back matthew poppa to set up a tj hopkins rushing touchdown..mound city heads into the half up 22-18 of the second half...here comes worth county...==caleb parman gets the keeper and punches it in...one of his 5 touchdowns on the night... worth county goes ahead 32-28 with 6:19 left in the fourth == but the panthers answer hopkins once again with the carry reaches for the pilon and scores ==worth county would have one last shot...parman tosses it back to bryant mccord down field...but it's picked off 36-32 state championship victory