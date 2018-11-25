Speech to Text for mid-buch loses by one

down in faucett...for the missouri class one state semi-final mid-buchanan looking for its first trip ever to a state championship game.. and lincoln stands in the way...=== first quarter... dragons driving... jayvan noyes... he's been cluth all year and the sophomore gets the scoring going... touchdown dragons... 7-0...=== later in the first... time winding down in the quarter... lincoln driving... jackson beaman to bo kroenke for the touchdown... 7-7 all at the break...=== and this one is good down to the wire...== fourth quarter under a minute... 14-7 lincoln... dragons need a score... noyes scrambles... searching... scanning... and heaves it up... finds caleb kirshner in the endzone... touchdown dragons...=== mid-buch goes for the win... noyes jump pass... intercepted in the end zone... lincoln hangs on and knocks off the