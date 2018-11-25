Clear
lathrop moves on

Posted: Sat Nov 24 23:30:01 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 23:30:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

the lamar tigers this afternoon for the missouri class 2 state semi-final game ===mules down in the first quarter but not for long. seth mcknight with the touchdown run puting the score at a 7-7 tie with 1:45 left in the first quarter...===tigers with the ball duncan gepner running it and the big hit from mcknight on a 3rd down...=== gepner punting now and that is blocked by drew o'connor who runs it in for a mules touchdown...=== lathrop up 21-7 with 4 minutes left in the half...===lathrop will play blair oaks in the state championship...
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the entire area beginning early Sunday.
