Speech to Text for lathrop moves on

the lamar tigers this afternoon for the missouri class 2 state semi-final game ===mules down in the first quarter but not for long. seth mcknight with the touchdown run puting the score at a 7-7 tie with 1:45 left in the first quarter...===tigers with the ball duncan gepner running it and the big hit from mcknight on a 3rd down...=== gepner punting now and that is blocked by drew o'connor who runs it in for a mules touchdown...=== lathrop up 21-7 with 4 minutes left in the half...===lathrop will play blair oaks in the state championship...