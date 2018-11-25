Speech to Text for Maryville loses to tc

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we go to the class three missouri high school state semi-final between maryville and trinity cathoilic out of st. louis...we take you to the second quarter and maryville is down 8-6..trinity catholic has the ball and marching... quarterback isaiah williams throws a pass down field to teriyon cooper for the touchdown...===maryville will lose this one 36-14...and not able to repeat...as their season will end at the semi final at