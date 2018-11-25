Clear
Maryville loses to tc

Posted: Sat Nov 24 23:53:46 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 23:53:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

we go to the class three missouri high school state semi-final between maryville and trinity cathoilic out of st. louis...we take you to the second quarter and maryville is down 8-6..trinity catholic has the ball and marching... quarterback isaiah williams throws a pass down field to teriyon cooper for the touchdown...===maryville will lose this one 36-14...and not able to repeat...as their season will end at the semi final at
