Benedictine moves on

Posted: Sat Nov 24 23:56:00 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 23:56:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

college football to look at for today...naia quarter finals...benedictine head coach and st. joe natve larry wilcox...and his ravens taking on concordia out of michigan... ===we go to the fourth quarter...ravens have the ball...and here's a deep pass to receiver aaron jackson who final gets brought down at the one yardline...===then here's the quick pitch to runningback charlie nyhart for the score.. and the ravens win 54-38...and will be playing in semis against kansas wesleyan next saturday...and
