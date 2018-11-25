Speech to Text for Benedictine moves on

college football to look at for today...naia quarter finals...benedictine head coach and st. joe natve larry wilcox...and his ravens taking on concordia out of michigan... ===we go to the fourth quarter...ravens have the ball...and here's a deep pass to receiver aaron jackson who final gets brought down at the one yardline...===then here's the quick pitch to runningback charlie nyhart for the score.. and the ravens win 54-38...and will be playing in semis against kansas wesleyan next saturday...and