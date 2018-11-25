Speech to Text for NWMSU loses to Ferris st

head football coach:) some division two playoff football to look at between northwest missouri state and ferris state...we take you to the third quarter...and northwest missouri state is down 20-7...and the defense needing to make a play...=== ferris state has the ball and quarterback travis russel throws it out to the wide side of the field... but its bobbled and popped up...and intercepted by jack richards for the bearcats which will turn into a pick six..and northwest is right back in the game...====the momentum would last too long as ferris state drives the full length of the field...and have the ball on the bearcat goal line...its a quarterback power thats called right up the middle...and ferris state goes on to beat the bearcats 27-21...northwest would finish the season at 11-2...