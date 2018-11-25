Clear
Blizzard Warning in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area

Posted: Sun Nov 25 03:44:14 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 25 03:44:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
