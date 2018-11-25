Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow on roads in St. Joseph

Posted: Sun Nov 25 07:25:41 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 25 07:25:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events