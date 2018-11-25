Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mile Marker 53 Full Story
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Officials ask drivers to stay off of the roads

Posted: Sun Nov 25 11:11:53 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 25 11:11:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
