Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highway Patrol working through the night to secure roads

Highway Patrol working through the night to secure roads

Posted: Sun Nov 25 20:55:28 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 25 20:55:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Speech to Text for Highway Patrol working through the night to secure roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

missouri today. highway patrol's sergeant jake angle is on the phone now -- to update us on state roadways. sergeant angle, thanks for joining us this evening. can you tell us what the roads were like earlier today? sergeant angle answer are roads any better now? sergeant angle answer highway patrol has extra personnel out on the roads -- will they be working through the night? sergeant angle answer if they get stuck out on the roads tonight -- what should they do? sergeant angle answer we'll let you get back to work -- thank you for taking time out of your night to speak with us, sergeant angle. the snow quickly blanketed
Saint Joseph
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
After a day of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather does move in overnight. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will plummet tonight. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 15-25 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow overnight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events