Clear
Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday
Posted: Mon Nov 26 12:47:06 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 12:47:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
25°
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
28°
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
28°
Hi: 25° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
25°
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
28°
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 17°
After heavy snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we saw some sunshine on Monday. The cold temperatures will continue over night but we will return to sunshine tomorrow.
