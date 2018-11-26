Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Staying cold on Tuesday

Staying cold on Tuesday

Posted: Mon Nov 26 12:47:06 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 12:47:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 17°
After heavy snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we saw some sunshine on Monday. The cold temperatures will continue over night but we will return to sunshine tomorrow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events