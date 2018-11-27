Clear

A warmer Wednesday forecast

A warmer Wednesday forecast

Posted: Tue Nov 27 12:35:11 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 12:35:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few clouds will make it into the area late tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events