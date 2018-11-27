Speech to Text for Fire Station 11 remodel

six.") days from now -- the city council will decide the future of two former st. joseph firehouses. city officials are prepared to donate the 100- plus-year-old buildings to habitat for humanity. kq2's sydnie holzfaster found out what habitat plans to do. <<<for decades have been carving their names into the house 11, but the buildings aesthetic will soon be changing [sot:cate manley/habitat for humanity executive director"we will rehab that into a very nice rental property. we plan to hold on to it as a fundraising avenue for ourselves."]if approved by the city council, fire station 11 will be donated to habitat for humanity to be remodeled as a family home [sot:bruce woody/city manager"we didn't just want to sell it to the highest bidder and have somebody do a poor job of retrofitting it into a family home. we want to be sure that the finished product is appropriate."]and across town habitat will be leasing fire station 9, but renovations might be a little tricky [sot:cate manley/habitat for humanity executive director"it is on the national historic registry and there are limitations on what you can do to the building without infringing on that and it's highly regulated. for now we will not being doing adaptations to that building, we are using it as storage."] looks for a permanent firehouse 9, volunteers will be working to 11 woody/city of concrete around will all disappear and be yard, so it looks like home when it's all said and done."]and habitat is hoping a little pr could give them a hand with the remodel [sot:cate manley/habitat for humanity executive director"what we doing is,because humanity also is a partner on the international level brothers. we are opportunity here similar where we show out of it."]sydnie leader>>> habitat for humanity is currently looking for private donations to help rehab fire station 11. you can find more information about the project on our website