Speech to Text for Mother: Giving and Grief

the holidays are supposed to be a time of family and happiness. but that's difficult for those who have lost loved ones. for one woman who's job it was to help families in times of grief, she has found herself in that same situation -- one that she says she'll get through with some help. <<for mothers, one of the worst things that can happen in life is to outlive their children.that's the case for estelle weiss, who last weekend suddenly lost her son johnny to an aggressive form of lung cancer."he's a maintenance man, he's a painter, he's artistic, a great cook. he would stand and chop vegetables. when he served you his meal, it wasn't just filliing a plate and putting it down, he served it with style and gentleness. weiss has been a longtime volunteer with mosaic life care's home care services. in that role, she's seen a lot of suffering and people in pain. but this time it was her son who was the patient and she was his caregiver."he'd come in and lay beside me and hold my hand all night. i'd say i love you sweethard and he'd say i love you mom."the cancer attacked johnny fast. he died only two months after being diagnosed. his mother was beside him the whole time."had it not been for hospice and hands of hope hospice, and sister, i wouldn't have known any of this care and tenderness.""losing a child is the hardest thing to cope with. she's doing that with some pain but very peacefully knowing he's with heaven and god."and it's weiss' spirituality that is keeping her strong. she will now focus on caring for other families who are going through the same process."god is so good. whatever journey you're on or problem you're in, he'll find a way out for you.">> mosaic wants to help others who are going through grief. they have planned a holiday peace gathering of remembrance and hope for next thursday, december 6th at 5:30 p.m. at the hospital. the event is free, but they are asking for pre-registrations by going to mymosaiclifecare.org/peace or calling (816)