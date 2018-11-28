Speech to Text for Ken Shearin Tribute

the life of a former st. joseph mayor is being remembered tonight... former mayor ken shearin passed away early monday morning after a lengthy illness. he was 76. kq2's madeline mcclain is joining us in the studio with more about the legacy he's left behind... people we spoke with today say they not only remember shearin for his service to the community... but his passion for life... (sot, bill burtnett: "he had an ability to connect with people and be honest with people.")ken shearin was not the traditional politician when he ran for mayor...(sot, bill burtnett: "i said ken, 'the mayorship is coming up this next turn and i think you ought to think about maybe running for mayor and he laughed and said 'you really think, i'd win?' and i said i think you'd win.")he was unorthodox when it came to politics.. didn't stick to the status quo..and perhaps that's what made him resonate with the voters...(sot, barbara lebass: "all these candidates had these beautiful signs and ken had homemade. it was hand-painted by ken on plywood and he had this old blue el chamino pickup truck and had the back of it just full of children and they were holding up his signken shearin for mayor."during shearin's term as mayor, st. joseph saw many changes come about..including changes to a part of town he was passionate about...(sot, barbara lebass: "he wanted to see st. joseph as a city where people had opportunitiesnot just handouts, but hands up.")(sot, bill mcmurray: "he was a very creative and he challenged the status quo and made people think of other ways to do business.")shearin didn't go with that status quo..but from the people who knew him...he was always wanting the best for his community...(sot, barbara lebass: "ken shearin was the type of person that if he was your friend, he was your friend and he would always be there for you.") funeral services are set for this friday at 1 p-m... mayor bill mcmurray says flags at city hall will fly at half-staff on that day... shearin was mayor of st. joseph from 2006 to 2010. st.