Speech to Text for Former St. Joseph mayor remembered for service to community

(sot ben burtnett/former council member: "he always didn't go along with the clique. but he was always his own man. i think he stood out among people. i think st. joe had a great mayor when they had ken shearin.") the life of a former st. joseph mayor is being remembered tonight... former mayor ken shearin passed away early monday morning after a lengthy illness. he was 76. kq2's madeline mcclain has more on why people say they will remember him for his larger-than-life personality... and his service to the community. <<(sot, bill burtnett: "he had an ability to connect with people and be honest with people.")ken shearin was not the traditional politician when he ran for mayor...(sot, bill burtnett: "i said ken, 'the mayorship is coming up this next turn and i think you ought to think about maybe running for mayor and he laughed and said 'you really think, i'd win?' and i said i think you'd win.")he was unorthodox when it came to politics..didn't stick to the status quo..and perhaps that's what made him resonate with the voters... candidates had signs and ken had homemade. it was hand-painted by ken on plywood and he had this old blue el chamino pickup truck and had the children and they were holding up his signken shearin for mayor."during shearin's term as mayor, st. joseph saw many changes come about.. including changes to a part of town he was passionate about... lebass: "he wanted to see st. joseph as a city where people opportunitiesnot just handouts, but hands up.")(sot, bill mcmurray: "he was a very creative and he challenged the status quo and of other ways to do business.")shearin didn't go with that status quo..but from the people who knew him...he was always wanting the best for his community...(sot, barbara lebass: "ken shearin was the type of person that if he was your friend, he was your friend and he would always be there for you.")>> funeral services are set for this friday at 1 p-m... mayor bill mcmurray says flags at city hall will fly at half-staff on that day... shearin was mayor of st. joseph